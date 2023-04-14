Space at the Service of EU-AU Cooperation

The European Union and the African Union enjoy an invaluable partnership in multiple domains, and space is no exception. Through the EU Global Action on Space initiative, the EU facilitates matchmaking between African and European stakeholders and enterprises, and raises awareness around the EU Space Programme. On 25-28 April, the NewSpace Africa Conference 2023 provides the perfect opportunity for African and European entities to meet and develop collaborations. Establishing new partnerships will be facilitated by the business coaching services made available by the EU Global Action on Space. The space sector is booming. The global space economy is expected to grow by 74% by 2030 and Africa is by no means falling behind, with an expected growth of 16% by 2026
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Stories
East Africa’s Cross-border Electric Railway Line Plans Up the Competition for Cargo Business
Reveal of Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs
For the First Time the Government of Kenya has Failed to Pay its Employees
Eritrean Doctor Appeals for Conjoined Twins
Growing Threat in the Gulf of Guinea
The Women on the Frontlines of Somalia’s Stories
UN Food Relief Agency Investigates the Theft of Food in Ethiopia
German Companies are Training Young Africans to become IT Experts, also for the German Market
Bujumbura Gets Some Needed IMF Relief
South Africa has a Food Crisis
Plan the Perfect Visit to Nigeria with these Top Tips
South Africa’s Chase after an Escapee Ends in Arusha