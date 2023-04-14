Space at the Service of EU-AU Cooperation

The European Union and the African Union enjoy an invaluable partnership in multiple domains, and space is no exception. Through the EU Global Action on Space initiative, the EU facilitates matchmaking between African and European stakeholders and enterprises, and raises awareness around the EU Space Programme. On 25-28 April, the NewSpace Africa Conference 2023 provides the perfect opportunity for African and European entities to meet and develop collaborations. Establishing new partnerships will be facilitated by the business coaching services made available by the EU Global Action on Space. The space sector is booming. The global space economy is expected to grow by 74% by 2030 and Africa is by no means falling behind, with an expected growth of 16% by 2026

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!