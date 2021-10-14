iAfrica

Soweto Residents Plead For Electricity

12 mins ago 1 min read

Soweto residents are pleading for the restoration of their electricity after a five-month battle.

Residents have been protesting over electricity problems for weeks now.

They say their lives are at risk.

Three weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior ANC officials visited Soweto, promising to resolve the issue.

