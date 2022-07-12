Soweto Reeling After Tavern Massacre

Nomzamo section in Orlando, Soweto is reeling from the mass killing that shocked the country and the world.
While Police Minister Bheki Cele and other top brass visited the area on Monday.
A grieving mother, weeping for her only son Simthembile Gamede.
Simthembile’s father says his teenage son, who had dropped out of school in grade 10, was worried about his future.
Among the fifteen people who died were siblings Sithembiso and Luyanda Mtjoli, originally from uMzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal.
According to Police Minister Bheki Cele, there were 127 cartridges of AK 47 machine guns at the crime scene.
Cele says police are now hunting five suspects who are believed to be from KwaNongoma in KwaZulu-Natal.
