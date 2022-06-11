iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Southgate ‘Will Mot Outstay Welcome’ As England Manager

Reuters/Carl Recine

5 mins ago 2 min read

Gareth Southgate said he “will not outstay” his welcome as England manager following criticism of his side’s winless start to their UEFA Nations League campaign.

England are at the bottom of League A Group 3 in the Nations League with one point after losing 1-0 to Hungary and drawing 1-1 with Germany. They face Italy on Friday, who are top with four points.

Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final in 2021, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

“I won’t outstay my welcome but I think I can do a good job for the team, and I think we have done a good job for the team,” Southgate told reporters.

“If you look back I have always said it. I am not going to be here forever am I? There will be another England manager.

“The major part of that is how the players are. Do I still feel the players give everything and respond to what we do? Yes I do.”

Southgate has often been criticised for being too cautious, with pundits and fans urging him to play Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish more often.

“… I hear about conservatism, but we were the highest scorers in Europe last year,” said Southgate, referring to England’s 39-goal haul in the World Cup qualifiers, their highest tally in a qualifying campaign.

“I am always going to have those situations where people disagree with the selection. That noise over the last two or three years does seem extremely loud and I’ve had to ride that and get on with it through the Euros and the whole of last summer.”

Following their game against Italy later on Friday, England will host Hungary on June 15.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Woods Joins Jordan, James In Billionaire Club – Forbes

7 mins ago
2 min read

Aggression Paid Off For NZ Against England – Conway

9 mins ago
1 min read

EFL Says Home Teams Can Wear Away Kits To Avoid Clashes For Colour Blind Fans

12 mins ago
2 min read

Schwartzel Leads Chase For $4 Million LIV Jackpot

14 mins ago
2 min read

Ecuador Keep World Cup Spot After FIFA Dismisses Chile Complaint

16 mins ago
3 min read

Nadal Wins Record-Extending 14th French Open title

6 days ago
2 min read

Masterful Root Leads England To Victory Over NZ

6 days ago
1 min read

Former Argentina, Man City Striker Tevez Confirms Retirement

6 days ago
2 min read

Ukraine Players Gifted Flag By Soldiers Ahead Of Wales Showdown

6 days ago
3 min read

Szoboszlai Penalty Earns Hungary First Win Over England In 60 Years

6 days ago
1 min read

Broad Has ‘Good Feeling’ About Day Four

6 days ago
1 min read

England Players Booed When Taking The Knee In Hungary

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cadre Deployment Is Unconstitutional – DA

16 seconds ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 mins ago
2 min read

Southgate ‘Will Mot Outstay Welcome’ As England Manager

5 mins ago
1 min read

Woods Joins Jordan, James In Billionaire Club – Forbes

7 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer