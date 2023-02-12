Southampton Sack Jones With Club In Last Place

Southampton parted ways with manager Nathan Jones on Sunday after the Welshman won just one Premier League game during his three-month tenure at the south-coast club.
Jones is the second Saints manager to lose his job this season after the former Luton Town boss was appointed in November as Ralph Hasenhuettl’s replacement.
While the Saints reached the fifth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the League Cup, the club failed to get out of the relegation zone in the league and remain rooted at the bottom of the table.
In their last eight league games, Southampton’s sole victory came against a similarly struggling Everton last month.
Jones’s last game in charge was Saturday’s defeat by 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers who came back from a goal down to win 2-1 to leave the Saints on 15 points in 22 games, four points from the safety zone.
Southampton said first team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the squad for next Saturday’s game against Chelsea.
