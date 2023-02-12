iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Southampton Sack Jones With Club In Last Place

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
20 hours ago 1 min read

Southampton parted ways with manager Nathan Jones on Sunday after the Welshman won just one Premier League game during his three-month tenure at the south-coast club.

Jones is the second Saints manager to lose his job this season after the former Luton Town boss was appointed in November as Ralph Hasenhuettl’s replacement.

While the Saints reached the fifth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the League Cup, the club failed to get out of the relegation zone in the league and remain rooted at the bottom of the table.

In their last eight league games, Southampton’s sole victory came against a similarly struggling Everton last month.

Jones’s last game in charge was Saturday’s defeat by 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers who came back from a goal down to win 2-1 to leave the Saints on 15 points in 22 games, four points from the safety zone.

Southampton said first team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the squad for next Saturday’s game against Chelsea.

Reuters

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Rashford One Of Europe’s Best Strikers – Ten Hag

11 hours ago
1 min read

Defiant Man City See Off Villa To Close Gap On Arsenal

11 hours ago
1 min read

Rashford, Garnacho Earn Man United Hard-Fought Win At Leeds

14 hours ago
2 min read

Media Slate ‘Uncomprehending’ Australia After Nagpur Loss

19 hours ago
2 min read

Arteta Questions Officials For Allowing Brentford Equaliser

19 hours ago
2 min read

AlphaTauri Team Boss Says Tsunoda Must Score More Points This Season

20 hours ago
2 min read

Manchester City’s Achievements Cannot Be Taken Away – Guardiola

20 hours ago
2 min read

Real Madrid Secure Fifth Club World Cup Title

20 hours ago
1 min read

Ireland Beat France In Six Nations Classic

2 days ago
2 min read

Leicester Come From Behind To Thrash Sorry Spurs

2 days ago
2 min read

Trossard Opens Account But Leaders Arsenal Held By Brentford

2 days ago
2 min read

Big Spenders Chelsea Held West Ham

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Rashford One Of Europe’s Best Strikers – Ten Hag

11 hours ago
1 min read

Defiant Man City See Off Villa To Close Gap On Arsenal

11 hours ago
1 min read

Rashford, Garnacho Earn Man United Hard-Fought Win At Leeds

14 hours ago
3 min read

Survivors Ever Fewer In Earthquake Rubble Of Turkey And Syria

19 hours ago

Share