South Sudan’s Power Couple Covers Elle

If the love doesn’t inspire you to push boundaries and move fearlessly, we don’t want it! South Sudanese Top Model Aweng Ade Chuol and her wife Alexus Ade-Chuol braved the seemingly endless sea of criticism against African LGBTQ+ communities by posing on Elle UK’s January 2021 issue together. The newlyweds are the picture of love and happiness as they pose, kissing, for the magazine’s new year release. In the cover story, the 22-year-old model detailed the cultural and social implications that have come with living her most authentic life. The model says, “We got married and the whole world, literally the whole of my community, were wishing that I passes, in a way… A few months later I attempted [suicide]. It was really absurd, because subconsciously I felt I was maybe drained by the fact we’d got married. It’s still a discussion now, like, ‘How dare she marry a woman?”
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
