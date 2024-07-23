South Sudan’s Bright Stars Narrowly Miss Historic Win Against Team USA

South Sudan’s national basketball team, the Bright Stars, came within a whisker of a historic victory against Team USA, losing 101-100 in a friendly match in London. The Bright Stars, ahead by 15 points at halftime, were defeated by a late basket from NBA legend Lebron James. Despite the loss, Team USA coach Steve Kerr praised the South Sudan team as “amazing.” This game was a warm-up for the upcoming Olympics, where both teams will compete for medals. The Bright Stars, the top-ranked basketball team in Africa and 12th globally, are making their Olympic debut. With their dazzling play, they are instilling hope in South Sudan, a country plagued by conflict. Led by former NBA star Luol Deng, the team’s success has sparked a growing basketball culture in South Sudan, inspiring new generations and the construction of basketball courts across the country.



SOURCE: SEMAFOR