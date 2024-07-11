South Sudan Peace Talks Hit Brick Wall Over New Security Law

South Sudan peace talks face collapse as opposition groups demand the removal of a newly passed security bill allowing detention without an arrest warrant. The bill, which was passed by parliament just last week, awaits President Salva Kiir’s approval within the next 30 days to become law. The objection came during meetings, hosted by Kenya, between South Sudan’s government and rebel groups not part of the 2018 peace agreement that ended the nation’s five-year civil war. Speaking to The Associated Press, Pagan Amum Okiech of the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance stated that there was no point to the peace talks if the bill is not scrapped. President Kiir’s opposition are not the only ones who fault the bill as some NGOs, including Human Rights Watch, have also criticized it and called on Kiir to reject it.

SOURCE: AP NEWS