South Africa’s Women Ask For Forgiveness – Renewed Call To End Gender-Based Violence

There are renewed calls across social media platforms, civil society organisations, and political organisations for an end to violent crimes against women after the tragic death of Tshegofatso Pule.

The 28-year-old was laid to rest on Thursday after she was found hanging from a tree in a Roodepoort with multiple stab wounds to her chest.

She was eight months pregnant.

Her boyfriend – who was last seen with her – was taken in for questioning in connection with her death, however, no arrests have yet been made.

The death of Pule has reopened the wounds of many South Africans reminding them of the gruesome killings of other women like Karabo Mokoena and Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Pule’s aunt Pricilla Giwu has made a plea on behalf of South African women: “As I go down on my knees today, I bow my head down with surrender. We don’t know what we did; I ask all the women here to dish out flowers to men as we ask for forgiveness.”

Many of the speakers at Pule’s funeral accused police of instructing family members to wait for 24-48 hours before filing a missing person report.

Major general Max Masha has clarified this: “There is no such thing that you must wait for 24 or 48 hours. The moment you walk in and report someone missing, we act immediately.”

Police said investigations into Pule’s death were still under way.

EWN

