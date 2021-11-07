South Africa’s Tourist Recovery Plan

Ahead of the Intra-African Trade Fair in Durban, South African Tourism Acting CEO Sthembiso Dlamini sheds light on how the country plans to grow during a pandemic. Increased free movement brought about by the AfCFTA agreement provides an opportunity for Africans to explore each other’s countries. “We know from our insights that most of Africans’ purpose of visiting an international destination is to visit different places, shopping and cultural exchange. We know that those who have visited South Africa were attracted to the country by a variety of factors which aligned to their international travel needs. This means that South Africa is able to offer travellers from this continent what they need in a travel destination.”
SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS
More Stories
Egypt’s Skydiving Festival “Jump Like a Pharaoh” Begins
Moroccan Gem Tops List of World’s Best Hotels
Australia’s Dominic Di Tommaso Uses Joburg as His Obstacle Course
Archaeologists in Egypt Reveal Tomb of Ramses II’s Chief Treasurer
Smithsonian Museum of African Art Removes Benin Bronzes
Art X Lagos Returns from Hiatus
Etan Comics Retell Ethiopia’s History Through Animation
Senegal has all the Makings of a Vibrant Surf Scene
From the Fire to the Frying Pan for Kenyan Women
Safer Mining Practices in DRC
Expanding the Library of African Genomes
Dangote has been a Main Beneficiary of Nigeria’s Backward Integration Policy