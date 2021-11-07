South Africa’s Tourist Recovery Plan

Ahead of the Intra-African Trade Fair in Durban, South African Tourism Acting CEO Sthembiso Dlamini sheds light on how the country plans to grow during a pandemic. Increased free movement brought about by the AfCFTA agreement provides an opportunity for Africans to explore each other’s countries. “We know from our insights that most of Africans’ purpose of visiting an international destination is to visit different places, shopping and cultural exchange. We know that those who have visited South Africa were attracted to the country by a variety of factors which aligned to their international travel needs. This means that South Africa is able to offer travellers from this continent what they need in a travel destination.”

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS

