iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

South Africa’s Tourist Recovery Plan

9 seconds ago 1 min read

Ahead of the Intra-African Trade Fair in Durban, South African Tourism Acting CEO Sthembiso Dlamini sheds light on how the country plans to grow during a pandemic. Increased free movement brought about by the AfCFTA agreement provides an opportunity for Africans to explore each other’s countries. “We know from our insights that most of Africans’ purpose of visiting an international destination is to visit different places, shopping and cultural exchange. We know that those who have visited South Africa were attracted to the country by a variety of factors which aligned to their international travel needs. This means that South Africa is able to offer travellers from this continent what they need in a travel destination.”

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Egypt’s Skydiving Festival “Jump Like a Pharaoh” Begins

1 min ago
1 min read

Moroccan Gem Tops List of World’s Best Hotels

4 mins ago
1 min read

Australia’s Dominic Di Tommaso Uses Joburg as His Obstacle Course

7 mins ago
1 min read

Archaeologists in Egypt Reveal Tomb of Ramses II’s Chief Treasurer

8 mins ago
1 min read

Smithsonian Museum of African Art Removes Benin Bronzes

10 mins ago
1 min read

Art X Lagos Returns from Hiatus

11 mins ago
1 min read

Etan Comics Retell Ethiopia’s History Through Animation

13 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal has all the Makings of a Vibrant Surf Scene

2 days ago
1 min read

From the Fire to the Frying Pan for Kenyan Women

2 days ago
1 min read

Safer Mining Practices in DRC

2 days ago
1 min read

Expanding the Library of African Genomes

2 days ago
1 min read

Dangote has been a Main Beneficiary of Nigeria’s Backward Integration Policy

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa’s Tourist Recovery Plan

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Skydiving Festival “Jump Like a Pharaoh” Begins

1 min ago
1 min read

Moroccan Gem Tops List of World’s Best Hotels

4 mins ago
1 min read

Australia’s Dominic Di Tommaso Uses Joburg as His Obstacle Course

7 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer