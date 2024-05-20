South Africa’s Top Court Rules Zuma Ineligible for Parliament

South Africa’s Constitutional Court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma is ineligible to run for a parliamentary seat. The court’s decision is based on Zuma’s previous criminal convictions, which disqualify him from holding public office. This ruling marks a significant moment in South Africa’s efforts to uphold the rule of law and combat corruption. Zuma, who served as president from 2009 to 2018, has been a controversial figure due to multiple legal battles and allegations of corruption.



SOURCE: CNBC AFRICA