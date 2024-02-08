South Africa’s Third Largest Party in Parliament Will not be Allowed to Attend the State of the Nation Address 

A South African court upheld a ban on opposition party leaders from attending President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech this week to mark the opening of the new parliamentary session, after they were sanctioned for disrupting the event a year ago. The leader, deputy leader and four other representatives of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were suspended from Parliament from February 1 to 29. They were among a group of EFF members who were ordered out of the room by the speaker for interrupting Mr Ramaphosa’s 2023 speech. But instead of leaving, the group, led by EFF president Julius Malema, jumped on stage and held up signs calling on Mr Ramaphosa to step down before security forced them out.

