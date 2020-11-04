iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South Africa’s Strategy to Get Athletes Olympic Ready

11 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Organizers of next year’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will have measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. But little is known about how the virus affects the long-term health of those already infected, including athletes. South African researchers are leading an international effort looking for answers.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Cannabis in Africa Remains a Controversial Issue

11 hours ago
1 min read

A Solution to Cater for the Demands of the African Consumer

11 hours ago
1 min read

Gaborone Deals with the Elephant in the Room

11 hours ago
2 min read

Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy

11 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

11 hours ago
1 min read

Drug Abuse: The Uncles Looking Out for Uganda’s Youth

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Hague Looks into the Events that Unfolded in the #EndSars Protests

11 hours ago
1 min read

An Inspiration to Budding Somali Scientists

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Few Weeks Will Be Tense in Ethiopia

11 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Salon Offers Wigs to Cancer Patients

2 days ago
1 min read

How Africa Eradicated Polio

2 days ago
2 min read

Supporting African Agri-tech and Food-tech Start-ups to Improve their Investment Readiness

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Vote Counting Continues In Tense US Presidential Race

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Class of 2020 Get Ready to Write Exams

7 mins ago
1 min read

SAA Too Important To Be Allowed To Fail – Gordhan

13 mins ago
1 min read

1 712 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

48 mins ago