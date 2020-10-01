iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South Africa’s Skies are Officially Opened

13 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

International flights have landed in South Africa for the first time in more than six months, touching down amid a flurry of celebrations as coronavirus-linked travel restrictions lifted. Jets of water were sprayed in an arc to welcome an Emirates flight from Dubai as it touched down in the coastal city of Cape Town on Thursday. In the arrivals areas, performers danced and played jolly music as the crew walked out in a welter of South African flags. An Ethiopian Airlines flight landed shortly after jetting in from Addis Ababa. German carrier Lufthansa was the first European airline to resume operations into South Africa, with a flight from Frankfurt landing at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo international airport at 8:30am local time (06:30 GMT). Planes also flew in from Kenya, Zambia and neighbouring Zimbabwe. Tourists from more than 50 nations with high infection rates remain banned for the time being, including major sources of foreign visitors such as the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States. Those travel restrictions will be reviewed every two weeks.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Egyptian Online Fashion Rental Service Pivots its Strategy to Cope with the COVID-19 Era

1 min ago
1 min read

MIPAD to Unveil 2020 Global List at Recognition Week

7 mins ago
1 min read

Rowing against the Tide of Modernity

17 mins ago
1 min read

Eliud Kipchoge Debuts New Running Shoe for London Marathon

22 mins ago
1 min read

Amnesty International Urges Guinea to End Impunity for its Security Forces

31 mins ago
1 min read

Tunisia Revisits the Death Penalty Debate

39 mins ago
1 min read

Quantifying the Contribution made by Pastoralists to African Economies, Ecosystems, and Wildlife

45 mins ago
1 min read

Rwanda’s Efforts to Boost its Domestic Garment Industry has been a Lonely Fight

51 mins ago
1 min read

Sixty Years after Independence, Nigeria has yet to Achieve its Potential

57 mins ago
1 min read

Gambian Footballer Ropes in More Women to the Game

1 day ago
1 min read

Buying Furniture Made in Nigeria Just Got Easier

1 day ago
1 min read

Community Dump Provides Lifeline for Mozambican Families

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Egyptian Online Fashion Rental Service Pivots its Strategy to Cope with the COVID-19 Era

1 min ago
1 min read

MIPAD to Unveil 2020 Global List at Recognition Week

7 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Skies are Officially Opened

13 mins ago
1 min read

Rowing against the Tide of Modernity

17 mins ago