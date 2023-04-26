South Africa’s Ruling Party Wants Out of the Rome Statute

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the country will quit the International Criminal Court, which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ramaphosa said there had long been a feeling in the governing African National Congress that the ICC treats certain countries unfairly, likely referring to the fact that many African leaders have been brought before the court in The Hague, Netherlands. “Our view is that we would like this matter of unfair treatment to be properly discussed,” Ramaphosa said, “but in the meantime, the governing party has decided once again that there should be a pullout, so that will be a matter that will be taken forward.” The ANC wanted to pull out of the court some years ago but was prevented from doing so by a South African court that found the move unconstitutional.

SOURCE: VOA

