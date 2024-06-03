Skip to content

South Africa’s Ruling ANC Maintains Support for President Cyril Ramaphosa Amid Calls to Quit

During South Africa’s latest elections, the governing African National Congress, lost its majority for the first time since apartheid ended 30 years ago. The party got a mere 40.2% of the total votes cast, down 57.5% from 2019. Despite the poor showing, the party has revealed it will stand by President Cyril Ramaphosa who has faced calls to step aside. Speaking on Sunday, the ANC’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula made it clear that, while the party will engage with everyone who is interested in a coalition, they will stand by Ramaphosa. His words came after former President Jacob Zuma, whose uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party got 14.6 percent of the total votes a mere six months after it was launched, expressed willingness to form a coalition with the ANC if it ousts President Ramaphosa.

SOURCE: FT

Share