South Africa’s Positive Cases Rapidly Approaching 1 Million

The Department of Health has confirmed that a cumulative total of 994 911 COVID-19 cases have been identified with 11 552 identified since the last report.
A cumulative 6 415 824 tests have been conducted with 37 817 tests completed since the last report.
The Department reported 245 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 118, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 57, Mpumalanga 3 and Western Cape 55 which brings the total to 26 521 deaths.
Our recoveries currently stand at 839 194.
More Stories
NCCC Meets As COVID-19 Cases Climb
Six Arrested For Mount Ayliff Shooting
SANDF Searching For Mount Ayliff Suspects
SA Hits Highest Daily Covid-19 Infections
Lifeguards Attacked At KZN Beach
No Evidence That SA Variant Is More Dangerous Than UK Variant
SA COVID-19 Infections Increase By 14 305
CoCT Reminds Public To Adhere To Festive Season Safety Advice
City Of CT Blames Land Invaders For Masiphumelele Fire
Calls For Intervention At Beitbridge Border Post
UK Imposes Flight Restrictions On South Africa
SA Records A Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases