iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South Africa’s Positive Cases Rapidly Approaching 1 Million

EWN

9 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that a cumulative total of 994 911 COVID-19 cases have been identified with 11 552 identified since the last report.

A cumulative 6 415 824 tests have been conducted with 37 817 tests completed since the last report.

The Department reported 245 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 118, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 57, Mpumalanga 3 and Western Cape 55 which brings the total to 26 521 deaths.

Our recoveries currently stand at 839 194.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

NCCC Meets As COVID-19 Cases Climb

7 mins ago
1 min read

Six Arrested For Mount Ayliff Shooting

9 hours ago
1 min read

SANDF Searching For Mount Ayliff Suspects

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Hits Highest Daily Covid-19 Infections

1 day ago
1 min read

Lifeguards Attacked At KZN Beach

2 days ago
4 min read

No Evidence That SA Variant Is More Dangerous Than UK Variant

2 days ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Infections Increase By 14 305

2 days ago
2 min read

CoCT Reminds Public To Adhere To Festive Season Safety Advice

2 days ago
1 min read

City Of CT Blames Land Invaders For Masiphumelele Fire

3 days ago
1 min read

Calls For Intervention At Beitbridge Border Post

3 days ago
1 min read

UK Imposes Flight Restrictions On South Africa

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Records A Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NCCC Meets As COVID-19 Cases Climb

7 mins ago
2 min read

SA Fight Back Against Sri Lanka

11 mins ago
2 min read

Bamford Penalty Gives Leeds Win Over Burnley

14 mins ago
2 min read

West Ham Come Back Twice To Earn Draw Against Brighton

27 mins ago