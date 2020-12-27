South Africa’s Positive Cases Rapidly Approaching 1 Million

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that a cumulative total of 994 911 COVID-19 cases have been identified with 11 552 identified since the last report.

A cumulative 6 415 824 tests have been conducted with 37 817 tests completed since the last report.

The Department reported 245 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 118, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 57, Mpumalanga 3 and Western Cape 55 which brings the total to 26 521 deaths.

Our recoveries currently stand at 839 194.

