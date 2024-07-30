South Africa’s Population Hits 63 Million, Driven by High Birth Rates

South Africa’s population has reached over 63 million, placing it 23rd worldwide, according to the latest figures.

Statistics South Africa released these mid-year population estimates on Tuesday, revealing an increase of nearly a million people since 2023.

The agency highlighted that births significantly contributed to this growth, with more than 1.2 million babies born since the last count. During the same period, approximately half a million deaths were recorded.

The population growth rate is nearing pre-pandemic levels, characterized by a narrower gap between births and deaths.

Additionally, migration to South Africa has risen, particularly to Gauteng and the Western Cape, making Gauteng the most populous province once again, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

Demographically, females make up 51% of the population, and over 80% identify as black.