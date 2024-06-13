South Africa’s Opposition Party Joins ANC’s Unity Government

South Africa’s Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has agreed to join a government of national unity that includes the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), announced IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa. The ANC received about 40% of the vote in the nation’s recent elections, the DA 22%, MK 15%, and the Economic Freedom Fighters 9%. Following the loss of its majority in the elections, a first in its 30-year history, the ANC announced plans to form a government of national unity and engaged all opposition parties toward that goal. However, its efforts were rebuffed by both the Jacob Zuma-led MK and the Julius Malema-led EFF. By joining the unity government, the IFP aims to ensure stability and address national challenges while maintaining its identity. The new government will be sworn in on Friday with the ANC hoping Cyril Ramaphosa will be re-elected as president.

SOURCE: VOA AFRICA