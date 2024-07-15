South Africa’s New Home Affairs Minister Vows Tougher Stance on Illegal Immigration

South Africa’s new Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber, has pledged a rigorous crackdown on illegal immigration, signaling increased inspections across all sectors.

With plans to deport those unlawfully employed, Schreiber emphasizes that maintaining border control is crucial for economic growth and investor confidence.

The recent parliamentary debate highlighted concerns over the underfunding of the Border Management Authority (BMA), prompting Schreiber’s commitment to bolster efforts.

Already, the BMA has expelled nearly 300,000 individuals attempting unauthorized entry, with Schreiber announcing heightened collaboration with the Department of Employment and Labour and law enforcement for further action this fiscal year.