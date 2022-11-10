South Africa’s New Ground Station to Assist NASA Track Space Flights

A new deep-space ground station being built in South Africa’s semi-desert Karoo region will be operational by 2025, helping NASA track historic missions to the moon and beyond, officials said Tuesday. The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is aiming for an inaugural launch of its next-generation rocket ship this month as part of its Artemis program, which aims to land the first woman or person of color on the moon by 2025. “We expect Artemis to fly for the first time next week,” said Badri Younes, deputy associate administrator and manager of NASA’s Space Communication and Navigation (SCaN) unit.
