South Africa’s Most Scenic Trails

The Drakensberg Mountain range should be on every hiker’s must-do list. The Tankwa Camino is not easy. The 256.6km route takes you from Calvinia to Ceres, through the heart of the Karoo. The Otter Trail needs no introduction: one of South Africa’s most famous hikes, it takes you through coastal forest, river crossings, and viewpoints along the garden route. Taking you through the wide-open spaces of the Baviaanskloof, The Leopard Trail is one of the newer options on this list. If you’re looking to do the Fish River Canyon hike, be prepared. This infamous 90km trail is definitely not for slack packers. If you don’t have the time or the funds for a guided multi-day trail, Table Mountain allows for some amazing overnight trails you can do by yourself, too. The Green Mountain Trail is a new luxury slack-packing option in the Overberg, and combines two of our favourite things: rolling mountains and wine tasting. There are four trails on the grounds of St Fort Country House, in Clarens. The tracks, which clamber up the sandstone hills surrounding the picturesque country house, differ in physical difficulty and there is something for everyone.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

