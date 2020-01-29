Wed. Jan 29th, 2020

South Africa’s Labour Union on Rescuing SOEs

4 mins ago 1 min read

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key ruling party ally, is pushing senior members of government to consider its proposals to rescue the state’s indebted power utility before next month’s budget. In addition to suggestions it made in a November document that civil servants’ pensions and a state-run unemployment fund be used to cut Eskom’s debt, Cosatu wants the government to consider making it mandatory for private pension funds to invest part of the money they control in infrastructure. It also wants workers to be represented on Eskom’s board.

SOURCE: MONEYWEB

