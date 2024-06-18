South Africa’s Government of National Unity Coalition has Five Parties 

South Africa’s newly formed unity government now includes five political parties, representing over two-thirds of the National Assembly seats, the African National Congress (ANC) announced. Following the recent election where the ANC failed to secure a parliamentary majority for the first time since apartheid ended in 1994, the party decided to operate a government of national unity constituting multiple parties. Initially, the ANC could only get its major rival the Democratic Alliance (DA) on board. However, after further rounds of negotiations, it has succeeded in forging alliances with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), and GOOD. With 273 of 400 seats firmly in its grasp, the coalition will seek to drive rapid, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, focusing on job creation, land reform, and infrastructure development, among other things. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa, re-elected with support from these parties, will consult coalition leaders for cabinet appointments.

SOURCE: REUTERS