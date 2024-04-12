South Africa’s Former President Goes for Pole Position with New Party

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) may see a sharp drop in support in next month’s election, according to a new survey that suggests a new party backed by former president Jacob Zuma will take some of its voters. The survey, by the Social Research Foundation (SRF) think tank, provides a snapshot of voter preferences ahead of the May 29 election. It shows the ANC, which needs 50% of the vote to continue governing without entering into a coalition with smaller parties, could win as little as 37%. Meanwhile, Zuma’s Umkhonto we Sizwe party (MKP), was the third most popular party in the survey, with 13%.

SOURCE: SEMAFOR