Sat. Jun 20th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South Africa’s First Black Miss Universe Uses Platform to Fight Racism

26 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

One of very few black women to have worn the crown as Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, always intended to use her platform to speak out against racism. Although the pandemic has curtailed her public appearances, she has been a vocal presence at Black Lives Matter protests in New York and has used her tremendous social media following to get out the message. 

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Art Movement Bringing Fun and Frivolity to Portrayals of Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Mean and Green, With a Splash (or More) of Ankara Print

6 mins ago
1 min read

Reading for the End of the World

10 mins ago
1 min read

Architecture and Design Should Be for Everyone’: Yinka Ilori’s Colorful World

17 mins ago
1 min read

Extending Solar Footprint across Africa

18 hours ago
1 min read

First of its Kind Telecos Deal in West Africa

18 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa’s First Black Miss Universe Uses Platform to Fight Racism

27 seconds ago
1 min read

The Art Movement Bringing Fun and Frivolity to Portrayals of Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Mean and Green, With a Splash (or More) of Ankara Print

6 mins ago
1 min read

Reading for the End of the World

10 mins ago