South Africa’s Electricity Minister Reveals Nuclear Energy Plans

South Africa plans to address its electricity concerns with nuclear energy, according to Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Recently, South Africa has experienced challenges in its electricity sector, with load shedding becoming the norm. However, that is now a thing of the past with Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s recent announcement of uninterrupted 100-day power supply for the first time since 2020. With nuclear energy, South Africa will be able to build on these gains. During his conversation with the media, Ramokgopa noted the project’s magnitude and stated that the country will proceed with its nuclear energy adoption plan at a scale and speed it can afford. He further revealed that work is ongoing on a transparent procurement framework. On the country’s recent electricity challenges, Ramogokpa attributed this to challenges on the distribution side, due to underinvestment in the maintenance and protection of the grid.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER