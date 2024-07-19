South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa to Inaugurate New Parliamentary Term

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will open a new parliamentary term on Thursday, marking the start of business for his 11-party coalition government. This coalition was formed after the African National Congress (ANC) lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in the May 29 election. The ANC received just 40% of the vote, forcing it to share power with other parties, including the main opposition Democratic Alliance. Ramaphosa’s speech will outline the government’s priorities amidst challenges of high unemployment, inequality, and failing public services. The new opposition, led by former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party, will also be present. Zuma, who cannot serve in Parliament due to a conviction, appointed former judge John Hlophe as the party’s leader in the legislature. The coalition government, comprising 11 parties with seven represented in the Cabinet, faces the task of reviving South Africa’s economy and addressing socio-economic issues.



SOURCE: ABC NEWS