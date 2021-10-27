South Africa’s Cricket Team Divided Over Taking the Knee

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable for South Africa’s T20 World Cup match against West Indies after refusing to take the knee. Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a directive before the match that all players should make the gesture. It said it will “await a further report from team management before deciding on next steps”. Captain Temba Bavuma said: “As a team we’re obviously surprised and taken aback by the news.” He added: “Quinton is an adult. He’s a man in his own shoes. We respect his decision. We respect his convictions. The CSA statement read: “All players are expected to follow this directive for the remaining games of the World Cup. West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite told BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra: “I know Quinton de Kock quite well and I have never felt any bad blood or bad vibe from him. We get on very well but I want to know from him what his reason was. “I’m not an advocate of forcing anyone to do something that they don’t want to do. But I also understand where Cricket South Africa is coming from, this is a watershed moment for the Black Lives Matter movement.

SOURCE: NEWS 24

Share with your network!