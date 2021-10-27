iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

South Africa’s Cricket Team Divided Over Taking the Knee

3 hours ago 1 min read

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable for South Africa’s T20 World Cup match against West Indies after refusing to take the knee. Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a directive before the match that all players should make the gesture. It said it will “await a further report from team management before deciding on next steps”. Captain Temba Bavuma said: “As a team we’re obviously surprised and taken aback by the news.” He added: “Quinton is an adult. He’s a man in his own shoes. We respect his decision. We respect his convictions. The CSA statement read: “All players are expected to follow this directive for the remaining games of the World Cup. West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite told BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra: “I know Quinton de Kock quite well and I have never felt any bad blood or bad vibe from him. We get on very well but I want to know from him what his reason was. “I’m not an advocate of forcing anyone to do something that they don’t want to do. But I also understand where Cricket South Africa is coming from, this is a watershed moment for the Black Lives Matter movement.

SOURCE: NEWS 24

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Most Powerful Passports

3 hours ago
1 min read

Pirates Off West Africa Thwarted

3 hours ago
1 min read

Largest Innovation Hub in Africa Expands

3 hours ago
1 min read

Large Energy Projects Look Set to Transform Senegal’s Economy

3 hours ago
1 min read

Anglican Leaders Come Down Hard on Ghanaian Clerics

3 hours ago
1 min read

Somalia’s Story of Displacement

3 hours ago
1 min read

How to Tell the History of Africans Enslaved the Right Way

3 hours ago
1 min read

Gabon Steps Up to the Negotiating Table at COP26

3 hours ago
1 min read

10 Wealthiest Countries in Africa Ranked by their GDP in 2021

3 hours ago
1 min read

Fespaco Crowns Somali Film with Top Prize

1 day ago
1 min read

Egyptian Startup Ecosystem Establishes Itself as One of Africa’s “Big Four”

1 day ago
1 min read

No Room to Talk for Africa’s Last Absolute Monarch

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

DBE Urges Eskom To Minimise Load Shedding As Matrics Write Final Exams

2 mins ago
iec election counting
1 min read

IEC Says It’s Ready For Election Day

4 mins ago
1 min read

One Vaccine Dose Not Enough For Health Workers – Sama

5 mins ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 331 New COVID-19 Cases

10 mins ago