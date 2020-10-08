South Africa’s COVID-19 Numbers

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 685 155 with 1 913 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 318 514 with 23 583 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 145 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 from Eastern Cape, 11 from Free State, 42 from KwaZulu Natal, 41 from Gauteng, 24 from Limpopo, 11 from Mpumalanga, 7 from Northern Cape and 8 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 248.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 618 127 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

