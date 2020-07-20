South Africa’s Covid-19 Death Toll Passes 5,000

Share with your network!

Eighty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to over 5,000.

More than 13,000 additional infections have also been detected over the past 24-hour cycle.

It brings the total number of known cases in the country to more than 364,000.

Five thousand of these people tested positive in Gauteng, which is now the worst-hit province.

More than 190,000 people have recovered from the virus.

South Africa is ranked fifth on an international ranking of COVID-19 cases per country.

Only the US, Brazil, India and Russia have confirmed more infections than South Africa.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 364 328, the total number of deaths is 5 033 and the total number of recoveries is 191 059. pic.twitter.com/GNcm0Mk5BA — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 19, 2020

EWN

