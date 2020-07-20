Mon. Jul 20th, 2020

South Africa’s Covid-19 Death Toll Passes 5,000

Eighty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to over 5,000.

More than 13,000 additional infections have also been detected over the past 24-hour cycle.

It brings the total number of known cases in the country to more than 364,000.

Five thousand of these people tested positive in Gauteng, which is now the worst-hit province.

More than 190,000 people have recovered from the virus.

South Africa is ranked fifth on an international ranking of COVID-19 cases per country.

Only the US, Brazil, India and Russia have confirmed more infections than South Africa.

EWN

