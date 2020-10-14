South Africa’s COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 18 000 Mark

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 694 537 with 1 178 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 433 952 with 15 534 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 165 more COVID-19 related deaths: 31 from Eastern Cape, 28 from the Free State, 50 from KwaZulu Natal, 31 from Gauteng, 5 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga, 5 from Northern Cape and 11 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 028.
Of the 163 deaths reported today, 18 occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 3 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in Mpumalanga, 2 in Gauteng, 2 from Northern Cape and 10 in the Western Cape.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 625 574 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
