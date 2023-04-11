South Africa’s Chase after an Escapee Ends in Arusha

A rapist and murderer who escaped a South African prison by faking his own death has been arrested in Tanzania. Thabo Bester was at large for a year after it was thought he died by setting himself on fire in his prison cell. A manhunt was launched last month after a new post-mortem investigation revealed the body was not actually his. Bester was caught on Friday with his girlfriend and a third suspect and will be extradited to South Africa. Police said they believe the trio were intending to flee into neighbouring Kenya. Bester is known as the “Facebook rapist” for using the social networking site to lure his victims. Employees of the British-owned security company G4S, which ran the prison where he was held, have been accused of helping him flee. Bester’s escape sparked outrage in South Africa, which has one of the highest rates of sexual assault in the world.

SOURCE: BBC

