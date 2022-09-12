South Africa’s Blue Train Still a Firm Favourite

Luxury train travel is an altogether different experience than any other sort of holiday, and it’s still as popular as ever. International publication Travel + Leisure has listed nine luxurious sleeper car trains around the world and of course, South Africa’s Blue Train makes an appearance. With sophisticated suites, fine dining and ever-changing scenic views, it’s easy to see why tourists can’t get enough. Guests have personal butlers, room service, there are High Tea and cigar lounges and each passenger receives a Blue Train miniature gold clock and a certificate that ‘authenticates’ their experience.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
Zambia Offers the Best of the Travel World
These Vintage-inspired Lines Whisk Travelers through Asia, Africa, and Europe
African Destinations the Queen Toured in her Lifetime
Themba Pushes the Futuristic Boundaries of African Dance Music
House Schalkwyk/Drawbox Design Studio Architects
‘The Woman King’ and Intimate Moments Amid Epic Action
Most Valuable Player
Thandiwe Muriu’s Photography is a Love Letter to Kenya
Women in Sierra Leone Turn Rice Farming into Wealth
WTO’s Ngozi Calls for Free Trade in Africa
Dozens of Games Studios have Sprung up in Africa in the Past Decade
Zambia’s IMF Deal Gives Lessons to Others Who Could Default