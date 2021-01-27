South Africa’s Beer Industry Going through Withdrawals

South African barley farmers are bracing for a tough market ahead as demand for the grain used to make beer falls and stockpiles grow after a ban on the sale of alcohol was reinstated as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases. Unutilised stocks of barley, which is mainly planted for malting purpose in South Africa, stood at around 719,307 tonnes by December, 49% higher than a year ago, according to data from the South African Grain Information Service. Farmers say the ban is further hurting a sector still reeling from effects of drought conditions in 2019. Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), which uses malting barley in beer making, lowered its mandate for the 2020/2021 season to 380,000 tonnes from 475,000 tonnes in the previous season. This may force farmers to sell excess barley as animal feed which can be between 40 to 50% lower than the price of malting barley, said Abrie Rautenbach, head of ABSA’s AgriBusiness. South African Breweries, part of AB InBev, is challenging the alcohol ban in court.
SOURCE: REUTERS
More Stories
Safari Lodges have Been at the Forefront of Innovation that can be Applied Post Pandemic
Ugandan Startup Secures Funding for Its Remote Monitoring Solar Firms
Guinea is the First Low-income Country to Start Covid Vaccinations
Tragedy on Cameroon’s Roads
Accra Lays Former President to Rest
Will Mali’s Peace Deal Hold?
Tunisia’s Lockdown Can’t Hold Off Riots
How to Meet the Demand for Housing In Africa’s Urban Areas
Africans Become New Stars in the YouTube Scene
New Kenyan Law Affects How Researchers Conduct their Work
Africa’s Big Four in the Startup Scene
Botswana Records More Mysterious Deaths of Elephants