iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero Specifically Asked for a Cheap Coffin and an Eco-friendly Cremation

13 seconds ago 1 min read

The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu will undergo aquamation, an increasingly popular and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional cremation methods, using water instead of fire. With aquamation, or “alkaline hydrolysis”, the body of the deceased is immersed for three to four hours in a mixture of water and a strong alkali, such as potassium hydroxide, in a pressurised metal cylinder and heated to around 150C. The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, makes a speech during the funeral ceremony for Desmond Tutu at St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town. The process liquifies everything except for the bones, which are then dried in an oven and reduced to white dust, placed in an urn and handed to relatives. Like human composting, a technique of composting bodies with layers of organic material like leaves or wood chips, aquamation is still authorised only in certain countries. In South Africa, where Tutu died last Sunday, no legislation at all governs the practice. Tutu, who died on Boxing Day aged 90, was known for his modest lifestyle. He left instructions that his funeral ceremony should be simple and without frills.

SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Legendary Paleoanthropologist whose Discoveries Helped Prove that Humanity Evolved in Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

18 mins ago
1 min read

The UK’s Notorious Red List has Dunked South Africa’s Tourism into Troubled Waters

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Travel Writer Tells Us Why Victoria Falls is Spectacular

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Victoria Does it Again

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Botswana Joins This Year’s CN Traveler’s Best Destination’s List

2 weeks ago
1 min read

One of Ghana’s Leading Gallerists

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Michael Twitty Creates a New Kind of Garden at Colonial Williamsburg

2 weeks ago
1 min read

With a Spotlight on Sustainable Fashion, This South African Accountant-Turned-Designer Is Turning Heads on the Runway

2 weeks ago
1 min read

The Best African Films of 2021

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Dazzling with Design

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero Specifically Asked for a Cheap Coffin and an Eco-friendly Cremation

13 seconds ago
1 min read

Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Legendary Paleoanthropologist whose Discoveries Helped Prove that Humanity Evolved in Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

18 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer