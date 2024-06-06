South Africa’s ANC Seeks to Form Government of National Unity After Losing Majority

South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) is in initial talks with five parties to form a coalition after losing its 30-year majority in last week’s election. The ANC remains the largest party but seeks a solution to the election deadlock that’s in place following its majority loss. Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party has had exploratory talks with the Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, and three smaller parties. The ANC also attempted to reach out to the new MK Party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, without success. The ANC aims to form a government of “national unity,” potentially involving many parties beyond those needed for a majority. That way, it can avoid forming an alliance with a party that’s unpopular with its base, which could further alienate them. The party will have to secure an agreement by June 16 to elect a president, with current president Cyril Ramaphosa seeking a second term.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS