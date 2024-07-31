South Africa’s ANC Expels Former President Jacob Zuma for Supporting Rival Party

Fikile Mbalula, Secretary General of South Africa’s African National Congress, has announced the expulsion of former President Jacob Zuma from its ranks. Mbalula cited Zuma’s actions, which undermined the party’s integrity, as the reason for his expulsion. Zuma had initially been suspended from the party in January following his support for the rival uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party) in December 2023. Zuma was forced to resign as president in 2018 due to corruption scandals. He was later found guilty of contempt of court for refusing to cooperate with investigations and sentenced to prison. He tried to return to the country’s political scene as an MP but the constitutional court ruled he was ineligible to run for parliament in the general election. Nevertheless, his face remained on the ballot for the MK party. Zuma has 21 days to appeal his expulsion.



SOURCE: CNN