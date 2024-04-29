South Africa’s 30 Years of Democracy Celebrated on Film                

Apartheid in South Africa ended 30 years ago, unleashing a wave of change across the country. Buoyed by the new freedom, filmmakers began to experiment, ushering in a new era of creative storytelling. Cinema has always been a key part of the South African identity, mirroring the character of the country at every turn. With the advent of democracy, cinema became an avenue for reflecting the principles of the new Rainbow Nation, one that embraced multiracialism and inclusion. South African cinema began a slow march to the future by unpacking the past and interrogating the present via motion pictures.

