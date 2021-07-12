South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated

President Cyril Ramaphosa says just over four million people have received at least one vaccine dose.
Ramaphosa has encouraged all South Africans eligible to register to do so and get vaccinated as soon as possible.
He says government is working tirelessly to bring more vaccines.
“Our national vaccination program is expanding at a reasonably rapid pace. To date over four million people have received a vaccine dose,” the president said.
He said vaccination has more than doubled in the last month.
“Government and the private sector are working together to build additional vaccination capacity to vaccinate more people.”
