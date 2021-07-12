iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated

President Cyril Ramaphosa joins healthcare workers to receive J&J Coronavirus vaccination. Photo Credit: GCIS

24 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa says just over four million people have received at least one vaccine dose.

Ramaphosa has encouraged all South Africans eligible to register to do so and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He says government is working tirelessly to bring more vaccines.

“Our national vaccination program is expanding at a reasonably rapid pace. To date over four million people have received a vaccine dose,” the president said.

He said vaccination has more than doubled in the last month.

“Government and the private sector are working together to build additional vaccination capacity to vaccinate more people.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ConCourt To Hear Zuma’s Bid For Sentence Review

2 mins ago
1 min read

Liquor Industry Disappointed By Alcohol Ban

16 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 302 New Cases In SA

24 mins ago
1 min read

SA Remains On Level 4

13 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Demonstrators Promise To Intensify Protests

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 21 610 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Arrests Made As Protests Force N3 Closure

2 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 22 443 New Cases In South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Vaccine Registration For 35 To 49-Year-Olds To Begin 15 July

3 days ago
1 min read

Authorities To Take Action After Images Of Zuma Leaked

3 days ago
1 min read

Magashule Judgment Expected On Friday

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 22 910 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated

24 seconds ago
1 min read

ConCourt To Hear Zuma’s Bid For Sentence Review

2 mins ago
1 min read

Liquor Industry Disappointed By Alcohol Ban

16 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 302 New Cases In SA

24 mins ago