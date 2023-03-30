In 2022, the average time spent online a day by people worldwide was down 20 minutes at 6 hours 37 minutes. South Africans spent at least 9.5 hours a day online in 2022. This was the highest in the world, exceeding the global figure by around three hours, a study showed. The average time a person spent browsing the internet in 2022 was six hours and 37 minutes per day, according to a report released by Delaware-based virtual private network (VPN) platform Atlas VPN.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!