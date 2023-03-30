iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

South Africans Spent at least 9.5 Hours a Day Online in 2022

15 mins ago 1 min read

In 2022, the average time spent online a day by people worldwide was down 20 minutes at 6 hours 37 minutes. South Africans spent at least 9.5 hours a day online in 2022. This was the highest in the world, exceeding the global figure by around three hours, a study showed. The average time a person spent browsing the internet in 2022 was six hours and 37 minutes per day, according to a report released by Delaware-based virtual private network (VPN) platform Atlas VPN.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

At the Coalface of the Green Revolution, but Earning Crumbs

7 mins ago
1 min read

Harris Stresses that U.S. Interests in African Nations Extends beyond Competing with China

9 mins ago
1 min read

Lesotho’s Lawmakers Debated a Motion to Claim Huge Swathes of Territory from South Africa 

10 mins ago
1 min read

New HRW Head Weighs in on the UK’s Plan to Deport Asylum Seekers to Kigali

11 mins ago
1 min read

Togo Could Move the Needle on Tropical Diseases

17 mins ago
1 min read

Making It Easier for Everyday Africans to Take Advantage of Previously Restricted Asset Classes

18 mins ago
1 min read

Pirates Disrupt the Gulf of Guinea’s Usually Peaceful Waters

20 mins ago
1 min read

Chad’s Parliament has Approved a Bill to Nationalise Oil Assets 

21 mins ago
1 min read

Unilever Nigeria Announces Exit of Home Care and Skin Cleansing Markets by End of the Year

23 mins ago
1 min read

Joshua Baraka is Ugandan Music’s Next Big Thing

3 days ago
1 min read

Design for Human Rights 

3 days ago
1 min read

A Landmark Exhibition Celebrating the Global Impact of Modern and Contemporary African Fashions 

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

At the Coalface of the Green Revolution, but Earning Crumbs

7 mins ago
1 min read

Harris Stresses that U.S. Interests in African Nations Extends beyond Competing with China

9 mins ago
1 min read

Lesotho’s Lawmakers Debated a Motion to Claim Huge Swathes of Territory from South Africa 

10 mins ago
1 min read

New HRW Head Weighs in on the UK’s Plan to Deport Asylum Seekers to Kigali

11 mins ago

Share