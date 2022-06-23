South Africans No Longer Required To Wear Face Masks

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has ended the mandatory use of masks indoors as well as removed restrictions on gatherings.



The rules on wearing masks indoors and the limitation on public events and gatherings have all been repealed.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla published the latest amendments in the Government Gazette on Wednesday evening.

Phaahla’s decision follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, which weighed in on whether the remaining COVID-19 regulations were still relevant.

Phaahla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, are set to brief the nation at 11am on Thursday.

