South African’s MasterChef Premiers On UK Streaming Platform

12 hours ago 2 min read

All new exciting cooking series – ‘Cooking with Claire’ premieres on February 23rd on UK’s top BAME Streaming Platform, Watch Africa Now (WAN).

Entrepreneur, food entertainer, online content curator, and MasterChef finalist, Claire Allen, has teamed up with UK online streaming platform, WAN, to launch her cooking series titled – ‘Cooking with Claire’.

This type of series is the first ever yet for the SVOD streaming platform that champions independent short/feature films, documentaries, children’s programming, feel-good TV, web series, music, and more, from award-winning and up-and-coming creators in across the 54  countries in Africa.

WAN subscribers will have access to a 10-part episode of delicious, authentic, top-down dishes from the Cape Town based private chef and ‘Food is Love’ blogger.

Claire Allen commented:

“My food dream was always to have my own cooking show. Now with that dream becoming a reality, I am excited to partner with WAN to showcase my cooking series to an even larger audience globally.

“I truly believe that Food Is Love. My cooking style is homely, hearty and packed full of flavour. My approach to life and food are one and the same; fuelled by determination, passion and love.”

CEO & Founder of WAN, Justin Beekye, said: “When it comes to feel-good programmes, cooking shows have peaked at the number one spot due to the innovative and creative content they provide. With most of our time spent indoors, there hasn’t been a more convenient time to learn a trick or two in the kitchen and for that reason we are delighted to add to our collection, our first ever cooking series.

“We are pleased to have Claire on board; Claire has something special to bring to the table, representing her home country, South Africa, and we know our audience will find her dishes very appetising!”.

Cooking with Claire premiers on Tuesday 23rd February on WAN streaming platform – www.watchafricanow.com. New subscribers qualify for a free 14-day trial period before committing to a monthly subscription at $5 USD or equivalent per month. Start your free trial today!

