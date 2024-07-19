South Africans Mark Nelson Mandela Day 2024

Nelson Mandela Day is an internationally recognized day instituted by the United Nations to honor the former South African president and activist, Nelson Mandela. On this day, people are encouraged to make a difference in their communities, in line with Mandela’s belief that everyone has the ability and responsibility to make the world a better place. For Mandela’s heirs in the ANC, Nelson Mandela Day presents an opportunity to return to the ideals that made him a champion of human rights. The party recently lost its majority in parliament, a first in 30 years, forcing it to share power with former rivals in a coalition government. The election’s results demonstrate a loss of faith in the party which Mandela led, and serves as a wake-up call for it to improve the lot of South African citizens.

