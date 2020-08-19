South Africans Demands ‘Justice For Kwasa’

The issue of gender-based violence and femicide has again come into focus, following the killing of a 20-year-old woman who was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend.
Asithandile ‘Kwasa’ Zozo, a student at the University of Witwatersrand was attacked on Monday, 17 August 2020, in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.
On twitter, people have expressed their anger over her gruesome death as well as send their tribute under #RIPKwasa.
According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province, the 23-year-old suspect was seen chasing Zozo before eventually killing her. She died on the scene.
“Police visited the scene of Crime and are currently investigating the circumstances which culminated to the incident”, said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.
Kinana said that the man would be charged as soon as his condition improves.
“He is currently under police guard and once he has recovered and subsequently discharged, he will be charged for murder and further taken to Idutywa Magistrate Court to face justice”, he added.
The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has expressed shock and dismay over Zozo’s brutal murder.
“It is just unbelievable that in our desperate attempts to end the scourge of Gender Based Violence in our society, our message seems to be falling in deaf ears. This is indeed a very devastating news and more examples must be made out of those we have already arrested in order to send a clear message to other would be perpetrators of Women abuse”, she said.
