iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

South Africans are Now Swelling the Ranks of Explorers Shouldering Backpacks

6 mins ago 1 min read

Backpacking in South Africa is definitely not a new concept, but backpackers’ accommodation spots took quite the knock during covid. Thankfully, these vibey places are starting to recover, with South African backpackers leading the charge. Backpacking offers travellers a sense of freedom and what many would call an authentic way of experiencing a destination. Certainly, for those who love an active lifestyle and like challenging themselves to the unconventional, backpacking holds a growing allure. Bheki Dube, who owns CURIOCITY hostels, with branches in Johannesburg’s Maboneng precinct and Greenpoint in Cape Town, describes the current backpacking scene in South Africa as both innovative and affordable. ‘We’ve seen that Millennials are more about the experience than just booking accommodation. They are active and connected and share their activities online when we host them. It’s a fun lifestyle and we’ve seen demand pick up. When we started in 2013, we had a split of 80% international customers and 20% locals. Now, it’s an even split, with local Millennials really embracing the backpacking experience,’ notes Dube.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Top 5 African Travel Destinations To Visit This August

4 mins ago
1 min read

African Countries that don’t Require a Visa to Enter South Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

Getting around West Africa’s Most Populous City can be an Adventure in Itself

8 mins ago
1 min read

The Mauritian Dream

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Newly Reopened Africa Centre Celebrates the Continent’s Culture (and Seriously Chic Room Dividers)

10 mins ago
1 min read

From Bold Prints to Gender Defying Clothes: 4 Things to Know About Contemporary African Fashion

12 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Nigerian Artist Visualizing Africa’s Future by Reaching into the Past 

14 mins ago
1 min read

En Vogue

16 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: Director K is Making Historic Afrobeats Music Videos 

18 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria has Promised to Legalize Local Refineries and Set Up Refining Hubs in the Niger Delta

14 hours ago
1 min read

Central African Ministers Agree to Merge Two Regional Blocs to Boost Trade and Growth

14 hours ago
1 min read

WhatsApp Backs Firms with Impact Investment

14 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Awoniyi Delivers Hammer Blow As Forest Beat West Ham

4 mins ago
1 min read

Top 5 African Travel Destinations To Visit This August

4 mins ago
1 min read

African Countries that don’t Require a Visa to Enter South Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

South Africans are Now Swelling the Ranks of Explorers Shouldering Backpacks

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer