South Africans and UK Travellers to South Africa Rejoice

Eligible travellers, vaccinated in more than 37 new countries and territories, including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Turkey, will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England. “Eligible fully vaccinated passengers and eligible under-18s, returning from countries and territories not on the red list, can do so with just a day two test. “Other passengers, who are not fully vaccinated with an authorised vaccine, returning from a non-red destination, must still take a pre-departure test, a day two and day eight test, and complete 10 days of self-isolation (with the option of Test to Release on day five),” gov.uk revealed on its website.

SOURCE: IOL

