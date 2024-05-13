South African Voters Head to the Polls in Important Election

South Africa will conduct its next national election on May 29 and, based on the current poll numbers, the African National Congress will likely lose its majority after three decades. For the first time since apartheid, there is a possibility that the coalition government will take over power. In casting their votes, South Africans will need to consider the parties that offer the best solutions to the myriad problems facing the country. One of Africa’s biggest economies, the country is currently battling a high unemployment rate of 32.4%, a stagnant economy that’s averaged 0.8% since 2012, power cuts, deep-seated corruption, high level of violent crime, and high immigration rates.

SOURCE: CNBC