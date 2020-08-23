iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South African Thought to be World’s Oldest Man Dead at 116

Photo Credit: @CapeTownEtc/Twitter

15 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A South African believed to be the world’s oldest man died Saturday. He was 116 years old and a survivor of the 1918 Spanish Flu.

Fredie Blom’s family said he died of natural causes at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.

Blom was born May 8, 1904, in the rural town of Adelaide, near the Great Winterberg mountains of Eastern Cape province, but he was not listed by Guinness World Records.

The oldest man on record is Bob Weighton, 112, in Britain.

South African media, however, have described Blom as “unofficially” the world’s man.

He was the only survivor of a family whose other members died during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. Blom also went on to survive two world wars and South Africa’s apartheid.

Blom was married for 46 years to a woman named Jeanette and became the father of her three children. He became the grandfather of five.

VOA

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Defeat COVID And Put An End To Hate – UN chief

10 seconds ago
1 min read

Three Tshwane Cops Killed In Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver

10 hours ago
6 min read

Violence Against Women Increasing During Pandemic

11 hours ago
3 min read

Health Worker Safety Is Of Paramount Importance – DoH

1 day ago
1 min read

Corrupt Practices Around Medical PPE Equal To Murder – WHO Chief

1 day ago
4 min read

WHO Head Hopes Pandemic Will End Within Two Years

1 day ago
1 min read

Government Launches Platform To Unpack Taxi Industry Matters

2 days ago
1 min read

Nehawu To Embark On Mass Protest Action

2 days ago
1 min read

Outrage Over Zozo’s Brutal Murder Increases

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Closes Convention Centre Field Hospital

2 days ago
2 min read

Millions Wasted On Rectification Of Houses Already Built

2 days ago
3 min read

Digitalization In Railway Is Coming, Are We Ready For That?

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Defeat COVID And Put An End To Hate – UN chief

10 seconds ago
1 min read

South African Thought to be World’s Oldest Man Dead at 116

15 mins ago
2 min read

Sthalekar, Abbas And Kallis Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

18 mins ago
3 min read

Ceferin Considers ‘Final Eight’ Format For Champions League

20 mins ago