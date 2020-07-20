Mon. Jul 20th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South African Telecos Look to China to Expand their Services

1 min ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Vodacom Group plans to create a ‘super app’ in partnership with digital payment provider Alipay, part of China’s Alibaba group, to allow consumers in South Africa to shop online, pay bills and send money to family from next year. The app will also help small to medium enterprises (SME) access financial services such as lending and insurance, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday. Vodacom and other mobile operators in South Africa are seeking to expand their mobile payment apps into online market places to leverage their network and customer base. They are also looking to tap more than 11 million South Africans who do not have bank accounts, to offer lending and other financial services. The super app, much like WeChat, a platform developed by Tencent Holdings Ltd in China, will be operated by Vodacom Financial Services, with Alipay as the technology provider, the firms said in their statement.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Debate on the Funding Gap in Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

Victory for Kenyan Community that Took Smelting Plant to Court

12 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Halts Yaounde’s Immunization Plans

17 mins ago
1 min read

Africans have Cracked the Code to Higher Education Success in America

22 mins ago
2 min read

Zimbabwe Police Confirm the Arrest of Top Investigative Journalist

26 mins ago
1 min read

Equity Bank’s Group Executive Talks Philanthropy during Covid-19 at Africa.com Webinar

34 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South African Telecos Look to China to Expand their Services

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Debate on the Funding Gap in Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

Victory for Kenyan Community that Took Smelting Plant to Court

12 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Halts Yaounde’s Immunization Plans

17 mins ago